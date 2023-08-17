Analysts Set NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) PT at $5,650.00

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,650.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total value of $3,458,915.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,183,526.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $11,698,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total value of $3,458,915.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,183,526.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 22,694.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,424 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,156.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6,200.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,745.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. NVR has a 1-year low of $3,816.55 and a 1-year high of $6,474.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $123.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR will post 440.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

