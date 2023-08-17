Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $158.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.86. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 410.95% and a negative return on equity of 75.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

