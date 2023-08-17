Brokerages Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Target Price at $16.64

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vale by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

