Brokerages Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT at $78.25

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Perficient Price Performance

Insider Activity

Perficient stock opened at $59.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $762,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 80,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 282,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 66,905 shares during the period. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Perficient by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 79,700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

