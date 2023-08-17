L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Update

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Trading of L Catterton Asia Acquisition
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,318,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,490,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,819,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 920,631 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,072,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LCAA opened at $10.58 on Thursday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $306.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.26 and a beta of 0.01.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.
Read More
