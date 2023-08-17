L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Update

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of L Catterton Asia Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,318,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,490,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,819,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 920,631 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,072,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCAA opened at $10.58 on Thursday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $306.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.26 and a beta of 0.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition ( NASDAQ:LCAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

