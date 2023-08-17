Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Short Interest Update

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Keyarch Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KYCH opened at $10.57 on Thursday. Keyarch Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keyarch Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYCH. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,078,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC raised its stake in Keyarch Acquisition by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keyarch Acquisition by 19.1% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 583,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Keyarch Acquisition by 237.9% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 573,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 403,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Keyarch Acquisition Company Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

