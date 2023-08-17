Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $201.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 2.9 %

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSGE

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $204,675,977.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at $301,883,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,883,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Charles Dolan acquired 322,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,460,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.