Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Down 11.5% in July

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 161,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 16.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.1 %

LAND stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $578.46 million, a PE ratio of -52.06, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $25.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

