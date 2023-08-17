Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Short Interest Update

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,800 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 714,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LBPH stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $139.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

