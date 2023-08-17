KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Down 10.0% in July

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 384,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,338,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 64,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 306.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 904,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KORU Medical Systems by 109.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 372,628 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRMD opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. KORU Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 27.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

