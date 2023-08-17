Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRYS. Bank of America increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS stock opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.81. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $61.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.80.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,081.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,993 shares of company stock worth $18,670,444. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,196,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,888,000 after acquiring an additional 88,105 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 24.1% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,391,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,278,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,245,000 after buying an additional 66,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 26,844 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Featured Stories

