Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Decreases By 13.4%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 220.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KFFB opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 million, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.72%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

