The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Update

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,230,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 14,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

