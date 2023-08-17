Short Interest in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Decreases By 12.2%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KLIC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 65.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,197,000 after purchasing an additional 236,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.