Brokerages Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target at $142.58

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHDN. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,747 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,369,000 after purchasing an additional 828,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 916,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,761,000 after buying an additional 855,310 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $121.75 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $89.17 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

