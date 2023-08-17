Brokerages Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target at $142.58

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.58.
Several research firms have weighed in on CHDN. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $121.75 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $89.17 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.09.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.
