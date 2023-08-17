Brokerages Set West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Price Target at $350.00

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $350.00.

Several brokerages have commented on WST. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total value of $3,240,988.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,275 shares of company stock worth $20,859,943. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $397.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $408.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

