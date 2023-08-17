Brokerages Set Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target at $15.60

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

FULT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

