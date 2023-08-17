Brokerages Set Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Target Price at $2.53

Shares of Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGIO. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of Edgio in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Edgio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of EGIO stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. Edgio has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $162.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Edgio had a negative net margin of 34.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $108.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Edgio will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Edgio by 275.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 188,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 138,302 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Edgio by 15.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgio by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 303,299 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Edgio by 232.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 201,857 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Edgio during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

