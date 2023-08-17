Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $22.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.22.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.67 and a beta of 0.41. Kanzhun has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97.
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. Analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.
