Brokerages Set Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) PT at $46.57

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $41.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

