Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Price Target at C$194.60

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$194.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$183.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$191.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WSP

WSP Global Stock Up 1.2 %

WSP Global Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$185.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$176.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$174.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$143.66 and a 12-month high of C$190.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.