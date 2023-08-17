UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives $105.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UCBJF shares. HSBC started coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on UCB in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of UCBJF opened at $89.91 on Monday. UCB has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.80.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

