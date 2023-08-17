Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires 47 Shares of Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry acquired 47 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £148.99 ($189.00).

Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,396 shares of British Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.88), for a total value of £40,991.76 ($52,000.20).

On Wednesday, June 14th, Bhavesh Mistry acquired 44 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £148.72 ($188.66).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Bhavesh Mistry sold 20,851 shares of British Land stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.35), for a total value of £71,518.93 ($90,725.52).

British Land Stock Performance

BLND stock opened at GBX 316.50 ($4.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. British Land Company Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 292.70 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 522.30 ($6.63). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 327.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 375.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.33) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 458.75 ($5.82).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

