Luke Jensen Buys 19 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDOGet Free Report) insider Luke Jensen acquired 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 796 ($10.10) per share, for a total transaction of £151.24 ($191.86).

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 812.40 ($10.31) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 647.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 558.49. Ocado Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 342 ($4.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,017 ($12.90). The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.96. The stock has a market cap of £6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,230.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.98) target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 740 ($9.39) to GBX 640 ($8.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.71) to GBX 400 ($5.07) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 642.20 ($8.15).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

