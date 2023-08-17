Charles Woodburn Buys 15 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn acquired 15 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,019 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £152.85 ($193.90).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Charles Woodburn purchased 16 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.13) per share, with a total value of £152.96 ($194.04).

LON:BA opened at GBX 1,002.50 ($12.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,005.00, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of GBX 702.20 ($8.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,037 ($13.15). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 945.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 947.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,600.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.95) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.95) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,045.14 ($13.26).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

