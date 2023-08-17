Simon Bourne Purchases 308 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne purchased 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £298.76 ($378.99).
ITM Power Stock Down 10.2 %
Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 87.12 ($1.11) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £536.80 million, a P/E ratio of -622.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.55. ITM Power Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 65.70 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 248.02 ($3.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 7.56.
ITM Power Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ITM Power
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.