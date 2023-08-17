Simon Bourne Purchases 308 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne purchased 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £298.76 ($378.99).

ITM Power Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 87.12 ($1.11) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £536.80 million, a P/E ratio of -622.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.55. ITM Power Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 65.70 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 248.02 ($3.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.