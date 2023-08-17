Joshua E. T. A. Egan Acquires 1,000 Shares of Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) Stock

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,268.55).
Marks Electrical Group Price Performance
Marks Electrical Group stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1,964.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. Marks Electrical Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 102 ($1.29).
Marks Electrical Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Marks Electrical Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Marks Electrical Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Marks Electrical Group Company Profile
Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.
Featured Stories
