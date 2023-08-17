Joshua E. T. A. Egan Acquires 1,000 Shares of Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) Stock

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,268.55).

Marks Electrical Group Price Performance

Marks Electrical Group stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1,964.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. Marks Electrical Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 102 ($1.29).

Get Marks Electrical Group alerts:

Marks Electrical Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Marks Electrical Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Marks Electrical Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.56) price target on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Marks Electrical Group from GBX 117 ($1.48) to GBX 123 ($1.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRK

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

Featured Stories

