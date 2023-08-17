Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Andrew John Gowdy Morrison Sells 600,000 Shares

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew John Gowdy Morrison sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £180,000 ($228,339.46).
Ondo InsurTech Price Performance
Shares of LON:ONDO opened at GBX 31 ($0.39) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.23. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a one year low of GBX 5.27 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 39 ($0.49). The stock has a market cap of £23.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,033.33.
Ondo InsurTech Company Profile
