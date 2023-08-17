Chris McLeish Sells 90,364 Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Stock

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) insider Chris McLeish sold 90,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.95), for a total value of £139,160.56 ($176,532.49).

Shares of Ibstock stock opened at GBX 154 ($1.95) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 149.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.63. Ibstock plc has a twelve month low of GBX 132.80 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 205.60 ($2.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £604.97 million, a P/E ratio of 733.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Ibstock’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.28) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.

