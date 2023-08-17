Jag Grewal Buys 296,009 Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) Stock

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Free Report) insider Jag Grewal purchased 296,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £8,880.27 ($11,265.09).

Omega Diagnostics Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:ODX opened at GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The company has a market cap of £6.18 million, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 3.82.

Get Omega Diagnostics Group alerts:

About Omega Diagnostics Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company is also involved in the research, development, and production of kits, as well as engaged in detection of immune reactions to food under the Foodprint name.

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.