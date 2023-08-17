Jag Grewal Buys 296,009 Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) Stock

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Free Report) insider Jag Grewal purchased 296,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £8,880.27 ($11,265.09).
Omega Diagnostics Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:ODX opened at GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The company has a market cap of £6.18 million, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 3.82.
