Dame Karen Jones Buys 900 Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,471 ($44.03) per share, for a total transaction of £31,239 ($39,628.31).

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,489 ($44.26) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,546.72, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,404.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,212.71. Whitbread plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($28.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,541.54 ($44.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,300 ($54.55) to GBX 4,400 ($55.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.74) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,902.86 ($49.51).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

