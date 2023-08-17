Target (NYSE:TGT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $160.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Target traded as low as $124.96 and last traded at $125.00, with a volume of 8288297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.42.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGT. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Target Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $200,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,933,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 760,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.28 and a 200-day moving average of $150.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

