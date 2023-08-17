Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 6.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 2,097,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,682,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 71.46% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,919.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,966,895.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 660,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,919.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,830,772 shares of company stock worth $137,658,006 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,026,000 after purchasing an additional 390,794 shares during the period. Patient Square Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 85.2% in the second quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,639,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 99.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $88,773,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

