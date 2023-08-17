AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $39.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AZEK traded as high as $34.76 and last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 502299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens upped their target price on AZEK from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.39.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $1,119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,712.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,976,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,139,525. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 661,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after buying an additional 46,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 723,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 673,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AZEK by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 236.75, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.73.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

