Aimia (TSE:AIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Aimia traded as low as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.18, with a volume of 1955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.23.

Aimia Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of C$271.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Aimia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.