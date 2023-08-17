IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $14.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. IonQ traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.64. Approximately 5,087,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 7,725,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on IonQ from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Westpark Capital cut IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.
Read Our Latest Report on IonQ
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in IonQ by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.
IonQ Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IonQ
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.