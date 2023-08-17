IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $14.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. IonQ traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.64. Approximately 5,087,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 7,725,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on IonQ from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Westpark Capital cut IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,671,792.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $46,466.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,583,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,261,165.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in IonQ by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

