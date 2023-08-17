Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $44.32 and last traded at $44.32. 97,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 493,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

Specifically, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,068.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $1,734,428.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,743 shares of company stock worth $2,754,354. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $622.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 34,914 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after acquiring an additional 43,789 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,714,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,600,000 after acquiring an additional 221,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

