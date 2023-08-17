agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. agilon health traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.87. Approximately 151,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,950,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,844.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $1,008,750. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in agilon health by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in agilon health by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in agilon health by 93.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

