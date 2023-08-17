Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading 1.9% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.63. 40,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 772,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Specifically, CFO John P. Meloun sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $83,437.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $97,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 270,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,880.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Meloun sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $83,437.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,942 and have sold 71,348 shares valued at $1,484,754. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

XPOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

