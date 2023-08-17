Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading 2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $83.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded as high as $77.54 and last traded at $76.06. 261,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 976,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.55.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.92.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 336,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $41,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 158,265 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

