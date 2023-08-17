Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.46, but opened at $20.52. Hawaiian Electric Industries shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 1,555,437 shares.

HE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 68.90%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

