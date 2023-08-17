SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $56.90, but opened at $45.10. SEA shares last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 12,971,195 shares trading hands.

The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in SEA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $11,194,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in SEA by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Further Reading

