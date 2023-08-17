Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.60. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 131,348 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $308,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,772.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,772.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,880.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CIFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $828.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

