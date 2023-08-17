Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 49677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $635.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.25.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
