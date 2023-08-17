Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2023

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 49677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALPN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $635.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.