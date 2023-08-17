Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $7.70. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 69,658 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Machines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CPMG Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $14,270,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $3,888,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a propulsive drone that hops across the lunar surface; lunar access services, such as lunar orbit delivery services; and lunar data network services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.