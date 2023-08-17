Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $9.81. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 3,133,853 shares traded.

NVTS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 24,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $243,496.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 975,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,503.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 79,590 shares of company stock worth $818,377 in the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 653,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,279 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 562,582 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.37.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 294.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

