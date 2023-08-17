Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $3.77. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Getty Images shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 317,068 shares.
GETY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital raised shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.14.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 114,757 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth about $66,061,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth about $1,019,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.46.
Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
