Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $3.77. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Getty Images shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 317,068 shares.

GETY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital raised shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Get Getty Images alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Getty Images

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,209.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,209.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $108,954.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,716.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,893 shares of company stock valued at $882,574. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 114,757 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth about $66,061,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth about $1,019,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.46.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.