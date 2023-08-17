AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $11.30. AerSale shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 53,006 shares.

Specifically, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,547,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AerSale news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,547,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Levy purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,164.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AerSale by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

