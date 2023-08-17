Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $12.03. Lyft shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 5,505,024 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dave Stephenson acquired 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $99,998.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,531.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Lyft Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 619,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 210,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 125,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

