Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $95.45 and last traded at $94.11, with a volume of 526884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.99.

The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average is $83.45.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

